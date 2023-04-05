Actor Shamoon Abbasi gets married for fourth time; but who is her new wife?

Pakistani actor Shamoon Abbasi has tied the knot for the fourth time. The Waar star, who was previously married to top noted actresses again got hitched to a celebrity.

The development was announced by actor Sherry Shah. The two lovebirds share amazing chemistry, and were clicked together in recent times and even sparked dating rumors until now as she penned a heartfelt note on Shamoon’s birthday.

In a social media post, Yeh Zindagi Hai star said “I appreciate so many things about you — your strength, your calmness, your character and integrity, your sense of humour, your way of seeing the beauty in the world and how fun you are to be with and how beautiful my life has become because of you.”

She thanked Shamoon for being the best thing in her life, saying “every hardship is a walk in the park when you are around. I feel so blessed to have you as my life partner. Thanks for existing…Happy Birthday hubs”.

For the unversed, Shamoon and Sherry worked together in the movie Durj which failed to perform at the box office but the cast of the project ends up getting married.

The two also sparked dating rumors as they shared joy and laughter in viral posts but kept the relationship under wraps for quite some time.

Let it be known that its the second marriage of Sherry Shah while Shamoon ties the knot for the fourth marriage; he was previously married to Javeria Abbasi, Humaima Malick, and Javeria Randhawa.