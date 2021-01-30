Actor Shaan Shahid’s mother passes away

Veteran Pakistani actress and mother of film star Shaan Shahid, Neelo Begum, died on Saturday. Shaan confirmed the death of his 80-year-old mother on Twitter. He wrote in his post, “It is wit saddest of heart I share departure of my mother as she has gone to her creator. may Allah bless her”.

It is with the saddest of heart I share the departure of my mother as she has gone to her creator .may ALLAH bless her ❤️🙏🏼 — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) January 30, 2021

Born in 1940, Neelo rose to fame for her outstanding performance on the song “Aaye Mausam Rangeelay Suhanay” in film Saat Lahk in 1957.

Politicians including Zartaj Gul Wazir, celebrities and others have expressed condolence over the sad demise of Neelo Begum.

