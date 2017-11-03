Actor Russell Crowe criticizes Australian bid to move asylum seekers

Sydney

The 600 asylum seekers barricaded inside an abandoned detention center in Papua New Guinea without food or running water are Australia’s “shame,” Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe said on Thursday, offering to house six of the detainees.

For two days, the men in the Manus Island Center have defied efforts by Australia and Papua New Guinea to close the camp, saying they fear violence from the local community if they are moved elsewhere.

The stand-off was a “disgrace,” the star of the films “Gladiator” and “Les Misérables” told his 2.7 million followers in a series of messages on social network Twitter. “I believe I could house and find jobs for six,” Crowe tweeted. “I’m sure there’d be other Australians who would do the same.”

The stand-off has prompted condemnation, particularly from bodies such as the United Nations, though Crowe’s intervention could spotlight the issue at a time when some detainees are showing the ill-effects of having no food for two days.—Agencies