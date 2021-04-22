Actor, model Tooba Siddiqui makes her writing debut

Tooba Siddiqui, the model and Dobara Phir Se star, is writing and making her first series, and she’s really happy about it.

Tooba Siddiqui said in an interview “The project is called Ghum and it is a 13-episode thriller. Sarmad Khoosat will be directing the story, and it will launch on a new channel call Green. Lots of people are doing stuff for them and they agreed to do something different so I’m very happy,”

“It’s very Pakistani and very fictitious. Our genre is thriller so hopefully the story will be super interesting.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tooba Siddiqui (@toobasiddiquiofficial)

Feroz Kadri (who is playing the lead in his debut serial), Furqan Qureshi, Zara Tareen, Sohail Sameer, Usman Peerzada, and Behroze Subzwari are among the cast members co-produced by Erum Binte Shahid and Siddiqui herself.

Siddiqui went on to say that she needed the plot to be a mystery before the show premiered. The stars are currently filming for the project, which is set to hit theatres in September.

Read more