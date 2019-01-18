Actor Gulab Chandio passes away

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Iconic Sindhi and Urdu TV drama actor Gulab Chandio passed away in Karachi on Friday.

Gulab Chandio died at private hospital of Karachi after long illness. He was suffering from heart disease and diabetes.

He will be buried in his ancestral village in Nawabshah on Saturday.

Gulab Chandio emerged as TV actor in early 80s and started his carrier in Sindhi dramas.

Gulab is a well-known Sindhi actor of Pakistani TV drama industry who is recognized for his excellent delivery of dialogues as he is known as the villain of all the plays.

Despite being called as devil of Pakistani dramas, Gulab Chandio was a very humble, simple and great human being in real which is completely opposite to his on screen character.

Gulab Chandio has shown his talent and acting skills in several dramas including Noori Jan Tamachi, Gulam Gardish, Zeher Baad, Bewafaiyan, Marvi, Saans Ley Aye Zindagi, Sagar Ka Moti and many more.

His famous play of the session among was Noori Jam Jam Tamachi in which Gulab Chandio’s acting was highly valued by audiences as well as his other dramas such as Marvi, Chand Girhan appeared as a bunch of success for Gulab Chandio.

