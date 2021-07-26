Actor Adnan Siddiqui tests positive for Covid-19

KARACHI – Pakistani actor and producer Adnan Siddiqui recently announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19 amid fears of the fourth wave of the pandemic in the country.

The Meri Adhoor Mohabbat actor took to Instagram where he made the announcement.

“So I have been bitten by the bug!” the actor wrote. “Not the love bug, by the Covid-19 one. I tested positive today, thankfully with mild infection and immediately placed myself in isolation. I urge all of you who came in contact with me in the last one week, to get the test done.”

Fingers crossed. Stay safe guys!” Siddiqui concluded the post.

As he shared the news, several celebrities such as Hira Mani, Bilal Ashra and others wished him a speedy recovery from the infection.

Covid Situation in Pakistan

Pakistan on Monday recorded a positivity rate of 7.5 percent.

According to the latest data from the National Command and Operation Centre, 49,947 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country in the past 24 hours, with 3,752 coming back positive.

The COVID-19 positivity rate is now 7.51 per cent, according to the official data.

After 32 more individuals died in the previous 24 hours, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has climbed to 23,048 fatalities, bringing the overall number of cases to 108,446.

In addition, 1,641 patients across the country have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 927,599, while the number of current cases is 57,799.

On Saturday, the NCOC declared COVID-19 vaccination certificates mandatory for domestic air travel in a bid to push vaccination campaigns amid fears of the fourth wave of the pandemic.

The top Covid-19 monitoring body in a tweet urged the people to receive jabs by July 31in order to avoid any inconvenience in this regard.

The new policy will be implemented from August 1 when travelers will have to show the proof of vaccination at airports.

