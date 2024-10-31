Acton to be taken for targeting vehicle of Pakistan’s High Commission in London: FO

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Thursday said that the legal action would be taken in response to targeting the vehicle belonging to the Pakistani High Commission in London.

MOFA Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Balochi expressed concern over the incident in London, affirming that legal proceedings would be initiated against those responsible for targeting the High Commission’s vehicle.

The High Commission’s vehicle was carrying recently retired Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa in London.

The FO spokesperson said that she also provided a detailed statement regarding the attack on Justice Qazi Faez Isa in London.

The spokesperson emphasized that Pakistan has no position regarding U.S. politics. Pakistan neither interferes in the internal affairs of other countries nor appreciates interference in its own matters. She stated that Chinese nationals are important guests in Pakistan, and the country is committed to providing robust protection and security for Chinese nationals, projects, and companies.

Furthermore, the spokesperson mentioned that Pakistan suspended trade with India in 2019, and the same position remains unchanged. She stated that Pakistan does not comment on statements made by individuals who do not hold official status. Pakistan has expressed serious concern over the activities of terrorist groups, noting that these groups have safe havens in Afghanistan.

She said Pakistan rejected any negotiations with the TTP and has no intention of engaging with any terrorist group, especially the banned TTP, which is involved in the killing of thousands of innocents. It is essential for the Afghan administration to take action against these terrorist groups.

She added that a convicted individual in the U.S. can only appeal for clemency, and details regarding Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s clemency appeal are pending.

Pakistan condemns the Israeli barbaric attacks in the Beqaa Valley and Baalbek of Lebanon. Daily attacks on densely populated areas without prior warning reflect Israel’s disregard for international law. Pakistan demands an immediate end to hostilities in Palestine and Lebanon and the establishment of peace and order, urging the international community to hold Israel accountable for its heinous war crimes. Pakistan will continue to support the peaceful aspirations of Kashmiris regarding the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The spokesperson also mentioned that Pakistan has been providing humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza for several months. Regarding the reported abduction of a Russian national in Dera Ismail Khan, she stated that social media reports have been noted, but confirmation cannot be made until complete details are obtained.

She concluded by saying that Pakistan has previously expressed its position on recent changes in the region and the Iran-Israel conflict, wishing for no further escalation in the war. Pakistan desires an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and has expressed interest in joining BRICS, confirming that it meets all the conditions for membership.