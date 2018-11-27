Activists seek establishment of Fehmida Riaz Academy

Staff Reporter

Women activists and members of Aurat Foundation have called for establishment of Fehmida Riaz Academy in the country for preservation and promotion of literary contribution made by the renowned scholar and poetess.

In a resolution jointly adopted by different regional offices of Foundation they also proposed formation of dedicated Fehmida Riaz chairs in the universities scattered across the country.

It was acknowledged that recent legislation done in the country for women empowerment and protection of their rights were greatly influenced by the work.

