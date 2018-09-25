Activists say women worst-hit victims of Kashmir situation

Srinagar

Women were among the worst-hit victims of day-to-day “ situation in Kashmir, directly or indirectly affecting education, their domestic life and work, women’s rights activists from various states said during a seminar here on Sunday.

The seminar, “Growing Violence In the Society And Its Impact on Women” was organised by the NGO Anhad in collaboration with Kashmir Womem’s Collective, Help Foundation and Elfa International at the Institute of Hotel Management.

The participating activists, who are in Kashmir on a peace campaign “batein aman ki”, said women affected by violence and marginalised women in the valley need to be “brought into the mainstream”.

Manjusha Nayan , a Delhi-based lawyer and a women’s rights activist said women which her group interacted with during their present visited complained of suffering due to the prevailing situation.

Kashmir despite having suffered wide-scale violence is a “unique place where mission for peace” and women’s rights activities can be kick-started, Nayan said.

“Our group today visited Tanghdar and far flung areas to meet and understand people. The environment here is that of a deep-rooted conflict,” Nayan said, adding women have the responsibility to carry further message of peace.

“Women are worst hit and deprived of basic rights irrespective of where they are from. Many women in northern Kashmir told us that they are living in fear and even their education is badly hit by the prevailing situation.”—GK

