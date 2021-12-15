Activists in Kabul decry violence against women

Women activists at a gather-ing in capital Kabul expressed their concerns about a surge in violence against women. They gathered to mark the end of a 16-day campaign End Violence Against Women (EVAW) in Kabul.

The EVAW protest started on November 25, which is marked as the international day for EVAW, and ends on December 10, Human Rights Day.

“The EVAW was faded this year and the campaign did not cover other provinces where women have been facing vio-lence,” said Toor Pikai Mo-mand, head of the Mosavoda-e-Zanan Bara-e-Sulh.

“Women want freedom. And this is the women’s rights based on Islamic values,” said Setara Mohabat, university in-structor.

The women said that they were not able to mount the campaign in some provinces for various reasons.

Women’s rights activists who ran the campaign called on the Islamic Emirate officials to facilitate job and education opportunities for women as well as to include women in the government’s structure.

“The findings of EVAW that show that many women lost their jobs and girls don’t go to schools. The level of violence against women has in-creased,” said Lima Sapai, a member of the campaign. —Agencies