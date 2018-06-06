Activist Jibran Nasir to contest upcoming elections

Human rights activist Mohammad Jibran Nasir has announced to contest upcoming elections from Karachi.

The activist will be contesting as an independent candidate from the National Assembly constituency NA-247 (previously NA-250) and provincial assembly constituency PS-111 (previously PS-113).It may be noted here that Nasir had contested the 2013 polls from the same constituency and suffered a defeat. “Although I am filing for both the constituencies, I will eventually contest from either one,” he said.The activist revealed that he would not be joining any political party but will form his own party, where like-minded people representing religious, ethnic, economic and gender groups and other fields will be included—NNI

Related