Activemedia wins ‘Experiential Marketing Agency of the Year’ award

Staff Reporter

Lahore

At the 25th edition of Campaign Asia-Pacific’s Agency of the Year awards held on 4th December in Mumbai India, Pakistan’s Activemedia won the bronze in the category of South Asia ‘Experiential Marketing Agency’ of the Year. The award was given in recognition of Activemedia’s work for numerous campaigns, including but not limited to campaigns such as The Coca-Cola Food & Music Festival, HBL Independence Interactive ATM and setting the Guinness world record for making tea in the biggest pan ever.

The platform recognizes inspired leadership, management excellence, outstanding business performance and overall brilliance from across the Asia-Pacific advertising and communications industry. Activemedia Pakistan won the award in a very strict competition with similar agencies from 5 countries, i.e. India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan.

“On behalf of myself and my team, I would like to thank Campaign South Asia for recognizing our work. Experiential marketing is a growing trend worldwide and a Pakistani agency being acknowledged is a big win for Pakistan! I would like to acknowledge the hard work of each member of my team and hope that we will raise the bar even higher in 2019 and beyond” said Saad Khan CEO Activemedia.

Activemedia is an integrated experiential marketing and events agency that engages audience and builds brands with real measurable experiences, focused on technology and research. This Lahore based company having 7 offices across Pakistan, aims at setting a global benchmark in terms of creating brand experiences for a diversified consumer market.

