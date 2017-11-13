Active involvement of parents needed in mandatory vaccination

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Prof Jamal Raza, the President, Pakistan Paediatric Association (PPA-Sindh) and Director, National Institute of Child Health (NICH) has called for active involvement of local parents in mandatory vaccination of children against pneumonia.

On the eve of World Pneumonia Day being observed Sunday, he said Pneumonia is caused by a number of infectious agents, including viruses, bacteria and fungi.

“Despite the fact that free of cost vaccination is available under Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) in the country to prevent Pneumonia yet it continues to kill as many as 92,000 children under five years of age annually,” regretted the senior child specialist.

Prof. Jamal Raza said the most common causes of pneumonia amongst children include: Streptococcus pneumonia and Haemophilus influenza type b (Hib) that could be easily prevented and managed through adequate vaccination against the disease.

“It is to be noted that vaccines are considered second only to clean drinking water in reducing infectious diseases,” he added.

According to the World Health Organization estimates, pneumonia accounts for 16% of the total child deaths making it the leading killer of children less than 5 years of age globally.

“Globally, Pneumonia accounts for more than 920,000 deaths among children under- 5 and Pakistan is among top 5 countries which account for 99% of childhood pneumonia cases,” said Dr. Jamal Raza,

Pneumonia is a form acute respiratory infection that affects the lungs. When an individual has pneumonia, the alveoli (small sacs in lungs which fill with air when a healthy person breathes) are filled with pus and fluid, which makes breathing painful and limits oxygen intake.

Dr. Khalid Shafi, General Secretary PPA-Sindh and Head of Paediatrics Department, Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) supplementing his colleague said children under five with severe cases of pneumonia may struggle to breathe, with their chests moving in or retracting during inhalation (known as lower chest wall indrawing).