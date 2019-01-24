Active diplomacy

Since the geo-political scenario is changing rapidly, Pakistan’s diplomacy has been very active in serving it’s national interest. The way it has performed is tremendous in taking following commendable steps i.e. overcoming balance of payments crisis, strengthening bilateral ties and avoiding hasteful approach to IMF are the steps to be recognized across the country.

Moreover, Trump’s request to Pakistan to facilitate in negotiating with Taliban and giving key role to Pakistan in talks with Afghanistan is a landmark in history of Pakistan’s Foreign Office. In addition to that, policy of relying on just one big power in international arena, has also come to end as Pakistan is having balanced relations with USA, Russia and China. Last but not the least, statement of UN Secretary General urging India and Pakistan to get into meaningful dialogue is also a remarkable achievement of Pakistan.

JUNAID REHMAN JOYO

Dadu

Share on: WhatsApp