Active community participation imperative to improve system of policing : Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD :Minister for Interior, Ahsan Iqbal Thursday emphasized that system of policing could not be improved without active participation of community, saying reforms are being introduced to make Islamabad police an exemplary for others. He was addressing a concluding session of a two-day Police Media Training Workshop organised here at National Police Academy in collaboration with International Narcotics and Law Enforcement- Pakistan (INL-P). The idea of community policing should be materialized while benefiting from state-of-the-art technology. The basic objective is to make capital police a smart police through capacity building courses and adopting innovation, he said. Inspector General of Police (IGP), Islamabad, Sultan Azam Taimuri, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Commandant National Police Academy, officers and officials of Islamabad police and media-persons attended the concluding session of the workshop which was aimed at building capacity of police officers in engaging with journalists. He said arranging training courses of Islamabad police with lectures from national and international experts on communication skills and modern policing was a good step to improve professional conduct of police. He directed the police department to ensure people friendly attitude and pursue zero tolerance on all crimes. He said model police station project in federal capital was being expedited and

Orignally published by APP