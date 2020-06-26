Actions underway against SOPs violators

Inspector General of Police Punjab (IGP) Shoaib Dastgir has said that police officials in all over the districts should perform their duties with more commitment to check Corona spread.

He directed the police officials to ensure implementation of instructions and precautionary measures issued by Punjab government with respect to smart lockdown.

IGP further said that the areas which have been sealed by the government, field officers should personally supervise the observance of precautions in these areas and special focus should be kept on implementation of SOPs so that precious lives of citizens may be saved by reducing the spread of pandemic virus.

He further said that there should be no interruption in transport carrying medicine and edible commodities whereas with the coordination of government departments, actions should be continued in markets, bazars and other public places. Moreover the citizens should realize about following of SOPs that adoptation of precautionary measures are beneficial for them.

These views were expressed by IG Punjab Shoaib Dastgir while directing to officers at central police office.

In the session, IG Punjab Shoaib Dastgir was told that in operation started since 6th June across the province, around 120551 shops have been checked in markets and bazars and uptill now 13999 shops have been sealed and closed upon violation.

On roads, 155131 motorcycles, 50099 vehicles and 30593 public transport vehicles have been checked among which 59662 vehicles, motorcycles and transport vehicles have been imposed fines by civil administration on violation of instructions.

Likewise, with respect to implement of SOPs, 191913 citizens have been intercepted for checking and 10568 persons have been fined by civil administration on violation of SOPs.

Actions taken on previous day, IG Punjab was apprised that on 24th June, 5477 shops have been inspected across the province and 694 shops have been sealed and closed under violation of SOPs.

Likewise 6806 motorcycles, 2270 vehicles and 1522 public transport vehicles have also been checked and upon violation of SOPs, the civil administration imposed fines on 3578 vehicles, motorcycles and vehicles. Collectively, 6584 citizens have been checked and 611 citizens were fined by civil administration upon violation of SOPs.

IG Punjab Shoaib Dastgir directed to regional and district heads of police to speed up actions upon violation of SOPs and emphasized upon that officers and officials deputed in field must ensured the precautionary measures of Corona virus so that they may save themselves from pandemic virus and may serve the duties of saving citizens from Corona in better way.