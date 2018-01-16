Action against wrong billing, losses

Lahore

A meeting with representatives of WAPDA Hydro Electric Workers Union (CBA) was held to discuss resolution of various issues faced by staff/labour at Wapda House Lahore. The discussions lasted for well over 7 hours and almost 64 demands of the CBA were deliberated upon threadbare. For the first time, all CEOs of the DISCOs also participated in this marathon session so that the issues could be resolved in a comprehensive manner with collective wisdom of all stakeholders.

During the meeting it was noted that mostly the demands of the CBA are genuine and need serious consideration for effective resolution. It was also observed that in case all of these demands are affirmatively resolved, it will massively increase financial burden on the DISCOs. Hence, it was expressed that due to poor financial health of the DISCOs, it is not an opportune time to place these demands before the PEPCO Board for approval despite a strong desire of the management to resolve all these issues.

To resolve this predicament, it was agreed that Union Office Bearers and CEOs of DISCOs will jointly prepare a concrete action plan within one week which will facilitate the management and the labour union to totally stop the wrong billing, eliminate difference between units received and units sold and improve the billing recovery with an aim to improve the financial health of DISCOs. The successful implementation of jointly agreed plan within next three months will certainly improve the financial health of DISCOs and accordingly all of the demands of the CBA will then be presented before the PEPCO BOD for consideration with full support.—PR