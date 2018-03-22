Action to be taken on burning of garbage

Staff Reporter

Chairman District Municipal Corporation (DMC) Korangi, Syed Nayyer Raza has directed to take stern action against those who are burning waste in the jurisdiction of the district.

He said this while inspecting various development projects along with other elected representatives of local bodies, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

Nayyer Raza said that provision of clean and healthy environment to the people of Korangi is top priority.

He directed the officers concerned to accelerate the monitoring of the district and take action against those who are involved in the waste burning.

The Chairman DMC said that we want to provide civic facilities to the people on their door steps.