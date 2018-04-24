Action to be taken against wrong parking, one-way violation

City Reporter

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rai Ejaz Ahmad on Monday said that strict action would be taken against wrong parking and violation of one-way.

Presiding over a meeting at Qurban Police Lines regarding traffic arrangements during Ramadan, he said that wrong parking and violation of one-way traffic rule cause traffic mess and accidents. Therefore, no leniency would be shown in implementation of the traffic rules and laws, he added.

The CTO said that a comprehensive traffic strategy would be evolved after consultation with transporters, trade unions, and management of educational institutions to ensure smooth traffic flow on roads during Ramadan ul Mubarik.

He directed the officials to display awareness banners at important points of markets, shopping bazaars and other places for guidance of the people.

Rai Ejaz Ahmad said that rash driving attitude of people not only creates inconvenience for other road users but also rests in fatal accidents.

SP Traffic Sadar Asif Khan, SP Traffic City Asif Siddique, DSP Gulberg Munir Ahmad, circle officers, sector incharges and other senior officers attended the meeting.