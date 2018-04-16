Action to be taken against MPAs involved in horse-trading: Khattak

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak Sunday said that action would be taken against 14 PTIs MPA who were involved in horse trading during Senate election. He said this during a press conference here at CM House. The CM said that list of 14 candidate had been prepared who were involved in horse trading, adding strictly action would be taken against them.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would support former Senator Saleem Saifullah Khan and his brothers in next general elections from Lakki Marwat. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentary board had started work to award party tickets to ideological workers of the party. . Pervez Khattak said that the KP government would not present provincial budget as it was against the rules. He said that the Election Commission had no constitutional powers to bane developmental projects. Addressing on the occasion Saleem Saifullah said that in previous general elections they grabbed second position and this time they would win the election with support of PTI.

Meanwhile, defending her recent decision to quit the Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) and join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), lawmaker Meraj Humayun Khan claimed she was maligned even though she had voted for the party candidate in the Senate election. Talking to media she claimed that she neither violated party discipline nor breached trust of its leadership. She demanded that those who had sold votes in the Senate polls should be exposed. Meraj Humayun said that Anisa Zeb Tahirkheli was the QWP candidate on women reserved seat in the Senate election and she voted for her.

“I asked the QWP leadership to prove if I had violated the party decision,” she said. Meraj Humayun was accused of deserting the QWP and voting for someone else in the Senate election. She was served with a show-cause notice to explain her position within 10 days. However, she responded by saying that she would move the court after consulting her lawyers and getting response from the party leadership. Meraj Humayun, who hails from Jhanda village in Swabi district, recalled that she had first joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in 1996 and served as provincial president of its women wing.—APP