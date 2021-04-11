Action to be taken against elements involved in petrol crisis

Staff Reporter Islamabad

The federal cabinet Saturday approved to file criminal cases against people involved in causing a petrol crisis last year, sources familiar with the matter said.

Sources said officials from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority, Petroleum Division, and people from the oil marketing companies would be named in the cases.

The cabinet’s committee probing the matter has directed to set up a monitoring cell in the Petroleum Division.

It further recommended the government stopped relying on the data from the advisory committee and advised it establish a new testing lab.

The committee ordered action against officials who had issued temporary licenses to oil marketing companies.

According to sources, action will also be taken against illegal joint ventures and the setting up of illegal private storages. The law will also come into effect against people involved in delayed berthing of oil ships.

Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan had asked Nadeem Babar to step down from his portfolio as special assistant, following recommendations from the committee.

Asad Umar, addressing a presser last month, spoke of a key allegation in the oil crisis report regarding delayed berthing of an oil ship so that when new rates are notified, the product could be sold at a higher rate.

“A forensic investigation and pinpointing in this also needs to be done to ascertain who was responsible,” Umar had said.