Action to be taken against electricity thieves: CS

Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar Saturday said that action will be taken against

electricity thieves without any discrimination under the federal government’s campaign against power theft.

He said that a provincial task force has been set up to launch the national campaign in the province in a vigorous manner.

The task force, headed by Secretary Energy, would take measure to curb power theft, besides monitoring the performance of divisional and district committees formed for the same purpose.

Presiding over a meeting at Civil Secretariat here, the chief secretary said that power theft was not a problem of any single province or a specific area. He suggested that there was need to work with national spirit to overcome the menace.

He directed the divisional commissioners to ensure full support of district administration and police to the national drive against electricity theft. He mentioned that in the first phase, action would be taken against those stealing electricity from industrial, commercial or high-end domestic connections.

The chief secretary ordered the task force head Aamir Jan to devise a comprehensive plan to launch a crackdown on power thieves and start a campaign to enhance public awareness on the issue.

Secretary Power Division Irfan Ali told the meeting that line losses and power theft were main reasons behind circular debt in power sector. “If we want to get rid of load-shedding, we have to minimise line losses and power theft,” he maintained.

He said that steps were being taken to improve transmission lines and to introduce latest technology. He directed heads of power distribution companies not to provide new connection to defaulters in any case.

