Action to be taken against alleged corrupt elements on evidence, UK tells Pakistan

LONDON : The United Kingdom giving a clear message to Pakistan linked its assistance to curb corruption and money-laundering strictly with evidence of the misdeed.

British Home Secretary Sajid Javid, who was in Pakistan last week for bilateral talks, said that his country wanted to engage with Islamabad in order to eliminate corruption and illegal capital flight, adding that the cooperation will be based on evidence of corruption and not the political rhetoric.

The home secretary of UK, where former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s sons and other Pakistanis have, according to probing teams, have stashed money, said that all action will be based on merit and sound proofs.

Nawaz’s sons – Hassan and Hussain – and the former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar are currently living in the UK, but are wanted for trial on corruption charges in the accountability court, which have declared them absconders.

The government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is paying more attention on the issues as its ministers have been reiterated time and against that money sent abroad illegally to be brough to Pakistan.

Javid said: “We are not interested in the politics of things but when you pursue justice, all you are interested in is evidence and going after the evidence.”

“We welcome the new government in Pakistan. It’s the government we will be closely with, as with the previous governments, in achieving its aims,” he said.

The home secretary reiterated that the UK government wanted to help Pakistan plug corruption.

Share on: WhatsApp