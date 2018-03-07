Action should be taken against people involved in horse-trading: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD : Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that she had not accused anyone of horse-trading but explained the reality.

Talking to media persons outside the accountability court in Islamabad on Wednesday, she said action should be taken against the people involved in this practice.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said some political parties are just banking on hollow slogans and suggestions.

She said when the same suggestions are debated in parliament; these parties disappear from the scene.

She said Imran Khan lectures about democracy in his news conferences but when it comes to talk about strengthening of democracy, he does not attend parliamentary sessions.

Orignally published by INP