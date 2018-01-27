Action should be taken against anchorperson for releasing fake news: Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD :Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah has said action should be taken against anchorperson Dr Shahid Masood for spreading fake and baseless news regarding bank accounts of accused Imran Ali in the Kasur incident. Talking to a private news channel, he said the State Bank had verified that there was no account of accused Imran. He said Shahid Masood should present evidences regarding the news before the Supreme Court (SC) if he had any. The minister said everything would be cleared in the supreme court regarding the news, adding Shahid Masood should disclose his source for releasing the fake news. He said objective of releasing baseless news from the anchorperson was to discredit the Punjab government and defaming the popularity of Pakistan Muslim league-Nawaz (PML-N) among masses of the country.

Orignally published by APP