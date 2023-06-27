As per the instructions of the Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, the Transport Department is taking action against the transporters who overcharge fares.Actions were initiated in response to passenger complaints by conducting vehicle inspections in various locations, including Karachi, Mirpur Khas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Thatta, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Nowshehro Feroze, Khairpur, Ghotki, and Shikarpur.

The transport department conducted inspections on four hundred vehicles and imposed a total of 247,000 fines on transporters based on passenger complaints regarding overcharging fares.

The Transport Department refunded a total of 413,400 in excess fare to the passengers.In Karachi, 41 vehicles were checked, while in Mirpurkhas, 43 vehicles were inspected. In Shaheed Benazirabad, 25 vehicles were checked, followed by 47 vehicles in Sukkur, 48 vehicles in Larkana, 26 vehicles in Thatta, 20 vehicles in Umarkot, 20 vehicles in Tharparkar, 12 vehicles in Nowshehro Feroze, 35 vehicles in Khairpur, 55 vehicles in Ghotki, and 28 vehicles in Shikarpur.

In a statement, Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, has expressed that actions are underway against transporters who seek to profit on the occasion of Eid. He emphasized that passengers will not be left at the mercy of transporters.