ISLAMABAD :Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Wednesday said that action should be taken against the corruption cases without caring of anybody status.

Talking to media outside Parliament House, the Minister said that billions of loans were taken by the previous government plunging the nation into deep economic crisis.

The minister said that those who involved in corruption should be punished as per law.

