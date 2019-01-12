Action plan to be devised for eradicating narcotics in educational institutions

Salim Ahmed

An important meeting was held at civil secretariat here on Friday under the chair of Provincial Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas to devise a comprehensive action plan for eradicating narcotics in educational institutions across the province.

The meeting pondered over the issue in detail and decided to constitute a steering committee with Provincial Minister Murad Raas as its head. ACS, Secretary Schools, Secretary Higher Education, Anti-Narcotics Force, Police and Line departments’ representatives will be included in this committee to devise a comprehensive strategy to save the youth and schools from the menace of narcotics.

The meeting also agreed to devise a code of conduct and meeting decided that awareness campaign should be speed-up to educate the youth about the hazards of narcotics.

Meeting decided that different means and tools of communication should be utilized along-with medical check up of students and random checking of educational institutions. It suggested that beds should be allocated in DHQ hospitals for the treatment of addicts.

The proposal of stopping the sale of selective injections and medicines without prescription through drug authority was also discussed.

Murad Raas directed that helpline should be fully activated to help the youth to shun addiction. Private schools are also in contact in this regard as students are required to be given necessary guidance for avoiding narcotics.

The role of school councils is also important in this regard. He proposed that students should be engaged in sports and other healthy activities and reiterated that drug sellers will be dealt with iron hands. He said that crackdown should be conducted against cigarette and pan-shops around schools and added that healthy society is the important agenda of the PTI government.

ACS Ejaz Ahmad, ANF Punjab Commander Brig. Khalid Mahmood Guraya, Secretary Schools Zafar Iqbal, Special Secretary Schools Ghulam Farid, Secretary Excise & Taxation and representatives of Special Branch, Police, Law and Health Department attended the meeting.

Share on: WhatsApp