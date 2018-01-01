Action against marriage halls

Initiative taken by government of clearing encroachments is very good but I always wonder why is it that some times decisions taken by provincial government lead towards more and more problems for the people. I know it is being done for the betterment and ease of us Pakistanis, but I believe this decision of demolishing the wedding halls has left all those people who had booked those halls in big trouble.

We all know that this is wedding season and marriage halls are booked at least 3-4 months before and advance payments, quite a big amount, is made and now when suddenly some of the halls have been toppled, what those who booked these halls are going to do? They are not getting their advance payments back and as a result a huge problem has been created by the government action.

If government would have considered these things I am sure a better strategy could have been formed and executed. But again government is just trying to prove by the end of its tenure that they had done something during their 5 precious years.

AFREEN MIRZA.

Karachi

