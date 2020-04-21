‘Action’ if safety measures not followed in mosques: Imran

STAFF REPORTER

ISLAMABAD Prime Minister Imran Khan said Tuesday the government “will take action” in case coronavirus safety precautions that were agreed between the government and Pakistani ulema are not followed by people as the country eases lockdown restrictions. The prime minister was updating masses on the latest situation regarding the coronavirus. PM Imran said that Pakistan was an “independent nation” hence it could not force worshippers to not pray in mosques. “The war for coronavirus is being fought by the entire country. It will not differentiate between the rich and the poor. It can happen to anyone,” he said. “If we install police outside mosques and throw worshippers in mosques, independent nations do not behave like this,” he added. Imran said that ulema signed a 20-point agreement with President Alvi that contained SOPs and conditions based on which mosques will be reopened. He, however, urged people to pray at home. “I would urge my Pakistanis to stay at home and pray,” he said. “Other Muslim countries have urged their citizens to do the same. But if you have to go to mosques, keep this in mind. You will have to obey these conditions,” he added. The prime minister said that if people did not follow the safety precautions and cases surged in mosques during Ramazan, then the government will have no choice but to “take back its decision”. PM Imran said that the government will close mosques if the safety precautions are not followed, adding that the same was mentioned in the agreement. “No one wants to see mosques get empty,” he said. Imran Khan said that several countries were thinking about easing coronavirus lockdown restrictions as governments wanted to strike a balance between protecting people and ensuring economic activity was regulated. “A debate has started in countries to ease or lift lockdown and at the same time, save people from the coronavirus,” he said. “Countries, where 500-600 people have died so far, are opening shops and easing restrictions.”