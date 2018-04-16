Action being taken against quacks in compliance with SC order

Staff Reporter

Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Punjab Ali Jan Khan has directed all Chief Executive Officers, District Officers Health and Deputy District Officers Health of all districts to immediately start crackdown on quacks in compliance with the Supreme Court’s orders.

Ali Jan Khan said that as and when required, the services of drugs inspectors would also be utilised in this campaign. The secretary said that quacks would not be able to hide behind any subordinate court orders, as the Supreme Court had issued clear orders in this regard. He said that the officers should make the best use of this God gifted opportunity of crackdown on quackery.

Ali Jan Khan directed the Health Chief Executive Officers to immediately consult deputy commissioners concerned and work in close liaison with the Punjab Healthcare Commission as well as respective assistant commissioners. The secretary health said that police would also be very cooperative in the crackdown on quacks as the court had already directed them. He said that the operation should be started from the renowned quacks having good practice and involved in usage of infusions, surgical and dental procedures.

The secretary regretted that some paramedics of government hospitals were also engaged in that practice after the duty hours, which was a source of embracement for the system. He warned such paramedics to stop such practices immediately. He said that all raids on quacks would be registered. He directed all officers to ensure 100 per cent implementation of the court’s orders. On Saturday, the Supreme Court (SC) ordered the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) to seal illegal clinics of quacks across the Punjab. The court asked all the authorities to act in aid of the commission for the purpose. The court further held that it would only hear appeals against the PHC actions in this regard. The bench comprising Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and Justice Ijazul Ahsan passed the orders while hearing a suo moto regarding illegal quackery business.