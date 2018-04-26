Action against violators of MVO in Badin

Staff Reporter

Badin

SSP Badin, Irfan Ali Samoon has directed traffic police Badin to take stern legal action against those who violate motor vehicle ordinance (MVO). Traffic police are taking action against those who violated traffic laws by imposing fines.

The Pangrio police arrested alleged criminals involved in narcotics following raids and operation conducted by local police on a tip-off. Police recovered liquor from the possession of the arrested accused people and FIRs were lodged against them.