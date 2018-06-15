Action against substandard mehndi demanded

The beauty products enhance feminine grandeur and magnificence whereas substandard cosmetic goods are jeopardizing female health and skin care, a survey revealed. The survey claimed that women have been observed buying cheap and low-quality products that are locally made without any quality check, proper scientific measures adopted and certification from concerned authorities.

The products are available in every market of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, however, most of the news channels have telecasted programs time and again highlighting the people involved in manufacturing of such health hazarding products..—APP

Related