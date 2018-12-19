Action against smoke emitting vehicles demanded

Shaffaat Malik

Talagang

Pollution related diseases in Talagang are on the rise due to unbearable levels of air and noise pollution in the town.

According to details, air pollution in the town is going from bad to worse and almost all main arteries of the town are covered in thick fumes and smoke of dangerous gases during rush hours. Smoke emitting vehicles, especially rickshaws, are the main culprit of air and noise pollution and it is causing problems such as hearing impairment, headaches and hypertension.

