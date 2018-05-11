Action against over-charging during Ramazan sought

Nawabshah

Ramzan Ordinance would be strictly implemented during the month of Ramzan and action would be initiated against those found involved in contravening the ordinance, said Additional Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid. Presiding over a meeting convened for the implementation of Ramzan Ordinance and fixation of rates of items of daily use the ADC said permission would not be granted to hotels except situated near bus stands and hospitals.

He said additional police contingent would be deployed to the law and order situation and flow of traffic. He instructed HESCO officials to manage load shedding schedule so that uninterrupted electric supply continues during Sehri and Iftar hours. The rates of essential items of daily use including flour, rice, basin, grams and spices were fixed on recommendations of Price Control Committee, he said.

The ADC said these rates would be implemented with immediate effect. Meeting resolved that packet packed items like tea, dry milk, oil, filter water bottles and juices would be sold at the rate printed on packets while live poultry, meat, fruit, vegetables and eggs would be sold at market committee rates while flour mills would set up stalls at different locations.

He said that market committee would provide rate lists of consumer items to shopkeepers on daily basis while shopkeepers would display the list at prominent place. He said shopkeepers would face penalty in case of overcharging. ADC appealed general public to buy items of daily use on rates prescribed by district administration and register complaints against over charging at complaint centres set up at district and taluka level so that action could be initiated in the regard. The meeting was attended by revenue officials, representatives of Market Committee, Poultry Association, Ice Factories, Kiryana Merchants, Fruit vegetable Merchants.—APP