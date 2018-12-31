Action against one wheeling

Rawalpindi

City Traffic police (CTP) has devised a plan to stop youngsters from one wheeling, and indulging in car stunts and dangerous activities on new year night.

A special squad has been formed to arrest the law breakers and impounding their vehicles.

Chief Traffic Officer CTO Muhammad Bin Ashraf said that strict orders have been issued to arrest those involved in the activity.

Meanwhile, one wheeling goes on unnoticed on various roads of the city, where teenagers perform dangerous stunts.—APP

