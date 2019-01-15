Action against illegal use of electricity gears up

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The directions of Chief Executive PESCO, Task Forces actions against illegal use of electricity and Recovery of dues with the cooperation of Federal and Provincial Govt has been geared up throughout the Province.

In this connection Task Forces in Mardan Circle checked various areas in Mardan 1,Mardan 2 and Takhtbai According to details Pesco teams of Mardan -1 Division checked various areas in Sarband Kili, Shin khani of Toru sub division and disconnected power supply to defaulters from 2 distribution transformers.25 direct hooks removed.

Share on: WhatsApp