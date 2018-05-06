Action against fake dealers underway

Sargodha

A comprehensive operation has been launched against dealers selling poor quality fertilisers, pesticides and seeds in the district, and also registering cases against those ignoring instructions in this regard. The district administration has urged farmers to provide information about fake dealers and get Rs50,000 prize money.

An official of the Agriculture Department told APP that under the Kissan Package, 56 water courses had been repaired while 170 drip irrigation and 145 units of solar system had also been provided to farmers on subsidised rates.—APP