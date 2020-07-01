Action against encroachments

Our Correspondent

Multan

Commissioner Shan ul Haq ordered metropolitan corporation Multan to take action against encroachment and wall chalking in the city on a daily basis to rid the city of the public nuisance once and for all. During a visit to one-window service center at metropolitan corporation on Tuesday, commissioner said the facility was introduced on the orders of Punjab government for easy access of citizens to all facilities under one roof. He ordered action against illegal slaughter houses, cattle pens and asked building inspectors to launch a crackdown on illegal constructions. Commissioner also sought report on illegal parking stands and dysfunctional water filtration plants. He expressed concerns that encroachment and wall chalking were hurting the beauty of the city.