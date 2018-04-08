Action against big fish in Sindh soon: NAB

Hyderabad

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi’s Director General Altaf Bawany has said the NAB is conducting inquiry against five sitting MPAs of Sindh Assembly.

Talking to the media and while addressing a seminar in Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro, Bawany said the inquiries would conclude soon.He informed that the allotment of thousands of acres of government land to various beneficiaries without fulfilling the legal requirements had been canceled.

The inquiry against the people who obtained the land illegally was also underway and many of others had been arrested, he added. The DG said soon around 200 big fishes in Sindh would face the legal action from the NAB.Bawany apprised that the report of 179 cases of mega corruption had been submitted in the Supreme Court.

To a question he said that 5 inquiries concerning the health sector including 2 against alleged embezzlement in the procurement of machines in the government hospitals were underway.—APP