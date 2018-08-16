Acting LHC CJ takes oath

Justice Muhammad Anwaarul Haq Wednesday took oath as the acting chief justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan administered oath to the acting chief justice in a ceremony held at the LHC judges lounge. LHC judges, officials, law officers and a large number of lawyers attended the ceremony. LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali had proceeded abroad on a visit.—APP

