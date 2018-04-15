Acting is not a wrestling match, all actors share the dais in a film: Sudhir Mishra

Sudhir Mishra’s upcoming film, ‘Daas Dev’, has a strong ensemble cast. However, in an interview , the film’s hero, Rahul Bhat, said that talented co-stars never make him insecure. “ With established and talented actors is always a challenge. You’ve to be on your toes and that’s quite an interesting experience. Ensemble cast ke saath kaam karne mein maza toh bahut aata hai,” he said.

On his part, Sudhir Mishra added, “Acting is not a wrestling match, all actors share the dais in a film. A good actor will always raise the bar for others and make his co-stars perform better. I believe that it’s a fantastic environment to work in. It can be an enriching experience.”

Rahul further obeserved, “No actor is perfect, be it Naseeruddin Shah, who is my favourite actor, or even Robert De Niro. There’s no actor who was perfect in all the films he did. They are great in some movies and not so good in others. That’s how an actor’s career pans out. Which is why, when people ask me what I look for in a film before signing it, I don’t talk about my co-stars or the script. All I say is that the director should be good. If the director is good, the story will be good, the choice of actors will be good and eventually, the film will also be good.”