Acting Federal Shariat Court chief justice passes away

Islamabad

The acting chief justice of the Federal Shariat Court, Justice Allama Dr Fida Muhammad Khan, has passed away.

The court announced this on Friday. His funeral will be held on Saturday (November 30) at 9am at the Sector H-11 Graveyard.

Justice Khan had also been the chairman of KP’s Economic Reforms Commission since 2004.

He was appointed a judge and remained Senior Puisne Judge of the Federal Shariat Court on October 2, 1988 and served on that post till October 1, 2009. From March 2010 to July 2011, he served as an adhoc member of the Shariah Appellate Bench of the Supreme Court..–INP