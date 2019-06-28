Act, lest it’s too late

Rayyan Baig

THE state is like a mother, who treats all her children alike and looks after their collective interests. All the children of the state are equal and deserve equal rights and fair treatment. If any child feels left out, he draws his mother’s attention but never starts abusing or disowning her; no child worth his salt would ever abuse, degrade or reproach her mother. A successful mother while ensuring fairness, never accepts herself to be degraded by her children. If anyone accepts it, she not only loses her respect in the eyes of the world, but also sets bad influence on other children. Like a successful mother, a state also has to be fair with all her citizens, but at the same time ensuring that none degrades it. Nowhere in the world do people abuse their state, however, they may oppose/contest the sitting governments on any issue bothering them. The black people in USA didn’t have their equal rights till 1960s and were treated discriminately. Martin Luther King Jr, the activist of the civil rights, struggled for their rights till his assassination, but never ever uttered a world against the state and became an immortal hero of USA. The states where some elements prevail to degrade their states, end up in ruining and destroying said states altogether. At times, apparently, they start their struggles against the governments, but their foreign masters aim at the ultimate destruction of the entire society/state; Syria, Libya and Yemen etc are just few examples in the recent history.

After US invasion of Afghanistan, Pakistan faced the menace of terrorism for almost two decades. In the long and bloody war against terrorism Pakistan suffered over 70,000 lives including around 8000 from defence forces, and a financial loss of over 200 billion dollars. The problem of terrorism was not home grown, rather it was an ogre which befell Pakistan from Afghanistan, after the US/NATO’s invasion of Afghanistan. Afghanistan became the base for all the terrorists, and still so, which impacted Pakistan being the next door neighbour. The TTP has been hosted in Afghanistan through the RAW and NDS nexus, with a view to hide, train, refit and replenish to target Pakistan. It’s surprising that despite the presence of large number of NATO and other forces in Afghanistan the terrorists, including TTP, have been growing and nourishing.? The ISIS is also gaining strength in Afghanistan; a few reports suggest that, they have been shifted to Afghanistan in unmarked helicopters after their defeat in Syria, which does not augur well for the region. Pakistan played a leading role in breaking the back of Al-Qaeda and ridding the world from this menace, but never got due acknowledgement from the world community. A long porous border between Pakistan-Afghanistan and support by RAW, NDS and other anti-Pakistan forces provided ample opportunities to miscreants to cross over to Pakistan for terrorist acts and get back to safe heavens in Afghanistan. The mosques, churches, markets, hospitals, courts, schools and the Armed Forces etc were all their targeted. After the APS Peshawar mayhem, the entire nation got united and stood behind their defence forces. The defence forces, with the nation standing behind their back, fought gallantly and defeated the terrorists. Many terrorists were killed or captured while the remaining fled to Afghanistan or were at the run.

To break the synergy between the terrorists and prevent their free movement across Pak-Afghan border, Pakistan decided to fence the border. The defeat of the terrorists in Pakistan and sealing of border raised alarm bells for all our enemies, who joined their heads to counter this move. They ultimately came up with their illegitimate child in the form of PTM, which apparently made the entry on the scene after Naqibullah’s murder. After the defeat of terrorists, return of normalcy and grand development works in tribal areas the sudden appearance of Manzoor, demanding Pashtoon’s rights and talking against the defence forces, who brought the peace and normalcy in the Tribal Areas was quite meaningful. Soon the PTM was loud and clear with their agenda and got unprecedented support from NDS, RAW and the West. PTM is acting as the mask/front face of TTP, all the terrorists who were hiding in the rat holes for their lives have rallied behind it, a few pseudo intellectuals/liberals and paid journalists have also come out in their support. PTM leadership have been using language of our enemies, abusing defence forces/various national institutions and spreading hate since long. They have been burning Pakistani Flag, abusing Pakistan Army and praising Israeli Army. No one is allowed to carry Pakistani flag in their processions or talk good about Pakistan, anyone daring to do so is thrashed by them. PTM getting foreign funding and having links with hostile intelligence agencies are no more secret.

However, they have been tolerated by the State for too long which emboldened them to cross all the limits. Manzoor Pashteen, Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir have been creating hate in the youth, misleading and inciting them to clash with the forces. On 26 May two PTM leaders, MNA Mohsin Dawar and MNA Ali Wazir, led a group to assault a military check post, to forcibly secure release of two terrorists, triggering a fire exchange resulting into the shahadat of a soldier and injury of 4 soldiers on duty and death of few others. Ali Wazir was taken into custody the same day’ however, Mohsin Dawar fled and hid in the village but was later arrested. During an interview to a world media outlet, from the hiding, he demanded the Army to withdraw from Waziristan or else they’ll be attacked and killed, a demand/statement akin to TTP.? On the third day of Eid, the foreign funded PTM terrorists manifested the threat Mohsin Dawar had given a few days back by martyring a Lt Col, a Maj, a Capt and soldiers. The tumor not treated in time may turn into cancer and spread into the entire body, similarly the evil if not eliminated in time has the potential to spread like a wild fire in the society. The government has been tolerating the nonsense of a few PTM leaders for quite long, who have been promoting our enemy’s agenda against Pakistan. Despite clear proofs and provocations, neither the government nor the LEAs have taken action against the perpetrators, which allowed them to influence certain innocent youth. It’s high time that they are accounted for their deeds and dealt with as per the law of the land. Being the members of parliament, they were supposed to be the custodian of the Constitution, but they betrayed their oath and don’t deserve to remain the members of the august house. In the light of the proofs of foreign funding, links with hostile intelligence agencies, their open intimidation and physical attacks on Army check post their membership be revoked forthwith and punished as per the law of the land without any further delay. At the same time the government must take all possible steps to bring, the earlier neglected, tribal areas at par with the settled areas and redress their grievances, if any.

—The writer is freelance columnist.