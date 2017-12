Islamabad

A petition challenging 13 sections of the Elections Act 2017 which allows a disqualified parliamentarian to hold party office was filed in the Supreme Court on Friday.

In his petition, Advocate Azhar Siddiqui requested that the apex court declare all sections of the bill as unconstitutional.

He maintained that barring disqualified lawmakers from running for public office for just five years is a violation of the Constitution.— SABAH