Across-the-board accountability!

Mohammad Jamil

IN his book titled “The Establishment – And how they get away with it”, Owen Jones, a British columnist, author, commentator and political activist from a democratic socialist perspective wrote: “The Establishment includes politicians who make laws; media barons who set the terms of debate; businesses and financiers who run the economy; police and law enforcing agencies that enforce a law that is rigged in favour of the powerful.” In other words, political, social and business’ elite have stranglehold on a country. But according to liberal democrats in Pakistan, Establishment means only military, and during discourse they use the term holy cows for military’s higher echelons. It is first time in the history of Pakistan that the process of accountability of the powerful has been started and politicians, bureaucrats and military men are being subjected to accountability. Of course, there is ongoing accountability process in military, but it is not publicized for good reasons.

In his speech on the budget, member of the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that corruption had become a serious ailment of the country and only accountability being carried out in a transparent manner could cure this problem. “Hidden properties of the top PPP leaders, Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur, had been unearthed. The property of Aleema Baji has also been uncovered; and we will also punish Aleema Baji. Whosoever commits theft will be caught even if he is Liaquat Jatoi,” he said while talking about the sister of Prime Minister Imran Khan and former Sindh CM and PTI Sindh leader Liaquat Jatoi. PTI’s leader Aleem Khan is already behind the bars, whereas inquiry against two more is in the pipeline. Four hundred army personnel of various ranks have been prosecuted and punished from ordinary disciplinary action to serious offences during the last two years, which goes to prove that there is no holy cow.

Last month, Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa confirmed punishment to two Pakistan Army officers and one civilian officer on charges of spying. Lt. General (retd) Javed Iqbal was sentenced to 14 years in rigorous imprisonment and Brigadier (retd) Raja Rizwan sentenced to death. Dr Wasim Akram, who was employed at a sensitive organization, has also been awarded the death penalty. According to ISPR, the officers were tried under the Pakistan Army Act (PAA) and Official Secret Act by separate Field General Court Martial (FGCM) for separate cases. It means forfeiture of rank, decorations, medals, honors, awards, seizure of pension, recovery of personal gains, cancellation of service benefits and all other allied facilities including medical etc. In 2015, the military had carried out its own internal cleansing, as army’s own investigation was far ahead of NAB’s, and also more incriminating.

In August 2015 two retired army generals and a civilian officer of the National Logistics Cell (NLC) were sentenced by an army court for violating NLC rules and regulations that caused financial losses to the organization. In the light of findings of the Inquiry Committee which probed the investment made by NLC in the stock market after borrowing money from banks, two accused retired generals were awarded punishments under the Pakistan Army Act. The National Accountability Bureau, Rawalpindi had arrested two retired military officers and a civilian officer as the main accused in connection with the DHA Islamabad farmhouse project scam amounting to Rs.500 million, had said a press release issued by the accountability watchdog. The NAB had not taken action despite the PAC’s recommendations to the effect; but after investigation by military they were court-martialed.

According to the verdict, Major General (retd) Khalid Zaheer was ‘dismissed from service’. It meant forfeiture of rank, decorations, medals, honors, awards, seizure of pension, recovery of personal gains, cancellation of service benefits and all other allied facilities including medical etc Lt General (retd) Afzal Muzaffar was awarded ‘Severe Displeasure (Recordable)’ ie violation of procedures but no personal gains. On civil side, scandals regarding corruption, misappropriation, plundering of billions from banks and other federal, provincial and semi-govt departments abound, but no high profile case has been decided. It appears that civil and military leadership is on same page so far as corruption is concerned. Due to strict discipline and military establishment’s policy of showing zero tolerance to corruption, and with free media and independent judiciary, all institutions are under people’s scrutiny. Since there is impeccable system of appointment of judges especially in superior courts, there have been minor cases of dereliction of duty or other allegations.

In a dozen countries at least eleven leaders had resigned or have been removed due to corruption-related charges since 2016. The countries include: Iceland, Kyrgyzstan, Brazil, Montenegro, South Korea, Pakistan, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Slovakia, Peru, and Mauritius. This list grows even further when considering other heads of state and their governments whose positions and political capital have been severely damaged by corruption-related scandals. Italy, Romania, Czech Republic, Ukraine, Lithuania, Montenegro, Malaysia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Colombia, Venezuela, Uruguay, and of course, the US, fall into this category. Their stories all bear similarities. In Iceland public pressure mounted similarly, leading to the resignation of its Prime Minister. This signals growing worldwide intolerance with corruption. In South Africa, political giant Jacob Zuma was ousted by his own party – the Establishment heeded the changing winds. Anyhow, accountability of the corrupt should be encouraged.

—The writer is a senior journalist based in Lahore.