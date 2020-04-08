Across-the-board accountability needed: Siraj

Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said the nation demanded operation clean-up against those involved in sugar and flour crisis as a deterrent for the corrupt mafia.

Talking to the media after distributing ration and cash among the porters at the Lahore Railway Station, he said that mere pointing out the elements minting money in the scam was not enough as the people already knew them. He said that shifting someone from the right to the left or vice versa would not help the situation as the nation had already lost its patience. PREM Union leader Hafiz Salman But and JI Lahore chief Zikrullah Mujahid were also present on the occasion.

Sirajul Haq said that the PTI had come into power on the slogan of accountability but it appeared to be total failure in this regard in the last two years. It was yet to be seen how much accountability had been carried out, how many corrupt people had been caught and how much money had been recovered from them, he said.

The JI chief said it was strange that Pakistan railway had set up quarantine centres in two train bogies although there were two railway hospitals close to the station.

He said the movements of the trains helped earn the livelihood of the porters and railway workers. However, he said, the government and the Railways did not have funds to support them.

Sirajul Haq said he wanted to arouse the rulers’ conscience and make them come into the masses as they were still not ready to come out of meetings. The government, he said, was announcing relief packages every day but these were not being put into action. He said the Supreme Court had rightly remarked that the governments had done nothing except issuing statements.

He said that in such circumstances, the JI workers and Al-Khidmat Foundation volunteers were reaching every nook and corner of the country and providing help to the needy. These workers and volunteers were helping the masses above the considerations of cast, sect and faith. They had helped the members of the minorities and also cleaned their places of worship, he said. He said that the current calamity was the time to forge unity among the nation and bringing the people close to each other.

At the same time, he said, the wealthy and the philanthropists should rise to the occasion and come out with every possible help to their brethren in distress.

The JI chief condemned the police baton charge on the doctors in Quetta. He said that in the present situation, it was the duty of the government to provide standard safety kits and other material to the medics. He noted that three doctors including Dr Abdul Qadeer Soomro and Dr Osama had already embraced martyred while performing their duties against the deadly virus.