Across country patients to be treated at hospital: CM

Shahbaz inaugurates Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif Monday inaugurated the first phase of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute. Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the CM said that the first phase of the project has become operational with a cost Rs20 billion and that the centre is the first of its kind in South Asia. The state-of-the-art mega healthcare facility is being constructed on a land of 60 acres with an investment of $200 million.

Patients across Pakistan will be treated at the kidney and liver centre, Shahbaz added. The provincial government has planned to set up 25 satellite clinics across Punjab in the Phase-I of PKLI’s inauguration. Some of these have already been inaugurated. These include HPTCs in Lahore, Kasur, Mandi Bahauddin, Khanewal, Chinot, Lodhran, Shujaaad, Attock and Nankana Sahib. All of these clinics offer free of cost screening, vaccination and treatment services to the patients.

The facilities that will be provided after the inauguration of the Phase-I include outpatient and inpatient services, radiology, pathology, clinical laboratory, ICU, pharmacy, operating rooms, and dialysis machines. Being the first of its kind, PKLI & RC will not only cater to the patients in Punjab, patients from Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir will also benefit from the mega project.

Keeping in view the grim situation (as shown in video), we decided to set up Pakistan Kidney n Liver Institute & Research Centre (PKLI&RC). Groundbreaking of this mega healthcare facility was performed in Aug’15 & today on Quaid’s day, 1st phase of this proj is being inaugurated! Given the current scenario of the country in terms of prevention and treatment of kidney and liver diseases, Pakistan was in dire need of something as promising as Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Center. It is being said that PKLI & RC and facilities like Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases will be fruitful additions to the healthcare system in Punjab to meet the WHO guidelines of combating Hepatitis and other diseases by 2030.