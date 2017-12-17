Acquisition of land to construct NIHR building

Ministry of Human Rights has yet to complete PC-1 for acquisition of land to construct building for National Institute of Human Rights, Islamabad’ for which an amount of Rs112 million has been allocated in the current budget 2017-18.

According to the data available on official website of the Planning Commission, an amount of Rs250 million was allocated for the same project last year under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2016-17), which were lapsed due to non-utilization and as a result this year the money was cut down to less than 50 percent.

Till passing half of the current fiscal year not a single penny of the allocated amount for the project was released as the PC-I of the project is still under consideration.

The Federal Minister for HR, Mumtaz Ahmed Tarar, replying to a query regarding the progress of the land acquisition process, said they have asked Capital Development Authority (CDA) to identify suitable land for the institute with easy accessibility and other requirements, so that PC-I of the project could be forwarded.—APP

Related