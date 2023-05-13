ACP organizes on exhibition of artworks of art school students

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi President Muhammad Ahmad Shah inaugurated the painting exhibition “Silver Lining” by the third year students of the Art School of Arts council Karachi (ACIAC) at Gallery Full Circle Clifton, along with Secretary Arts Council Ijaz Farooqui, Shahid Rassam, Farrukh Shahab, Muhammad Zeeshan, Chand Gul and Scheherezade Junejo. President of Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah said that in 1962.

Arts Council Karachi participated in the Paris Biennale, in 1964 an exhibition of Pakistani painters was held in New York, Italy. Music, dance, fine art and cinema were destroyed here, from this debris we have built a building where big artists apart from Indus, NCA

They are playing their full role in improving the student, today the paintings made by these students have become the center of attention, this work will be taken abroad including America, Australia, he said that the eyes of the whole world are on us. Student work are showing the current situation, today I am very happy to see the work of these student. Shahid Rassam said that 7 years ago he had a dream of reviving the fine art sector which seems to be coming true today.

I feel very happy to see the work, here not only art education but full grooming is done, art is not given priority in middle class, they don’t know that art has any future even they are so successful in life.

Maybe, but today these students have proved how capable they are with their hard work, Zeeshan of ACIAC said that he is very happy to see the work of the students today, there is a ray of hope in their work. The artworks of Bakhtiyar Ahmed, Habiba Mujeeb ur Rahman, Kabir Atta Muhammad, Kiran Aslam Masih, Shehzad Baloch, Yasir Noor and Zarnab Baloch have been displayed in the exhibition. The exhibition will continue until May 22, 2023 at Gallery Full Circle Clifton